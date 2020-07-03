Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Tops $1.00

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.01022107 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000812 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011131 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 13,562,098 tokens. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

