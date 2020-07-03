NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will report sales of $50.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.30 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $43.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $204.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.10 million to $212.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $212.10 million, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 68.44%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In related news, President James D. Dondero bought 94,500 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,061,045.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,569.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 244,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 295.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 220,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,535. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

