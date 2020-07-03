NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NXGPY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NXGPY stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. NEXT/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

