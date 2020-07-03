NEXT (NET) Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. NEXT has a market capitalization of $22.60 million and $540,684.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00006099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. During the last week, NEXT has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00452566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000721 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000414 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About NEXT

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

