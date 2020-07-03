Nexus Market Capitalization Reaches $12.22 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Nexus has a total market cap of $12.22 million and approximately $168,045.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nexus has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

