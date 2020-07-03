Niobium Coin (NBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $420,610.89

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $420,610.89 and $58.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.01708437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00168844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00108118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.