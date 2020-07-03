Nomura Instinet Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $51.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Nomura Instinet from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura Instinet currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.83. 18,498,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,247,814. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

