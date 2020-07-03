Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTRS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Northern Trust stock opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 29,274 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

