Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.59 Billion

Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post sales of $8.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.78 billion and the lowest is $8.43 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $8.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.04 billion to $35.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $37.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.30 billion to $38.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.46.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.97. 629,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,894. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,334.6% during the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $1,100,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 99.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

