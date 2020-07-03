nOS Price Hits $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One nOS token can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. nOS has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $10,839.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, nOS has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.01700270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00169729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00109670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.