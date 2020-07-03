NPCoin Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $5,984.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000593 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00058834 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

