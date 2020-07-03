NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.53

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00005754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $51.42 million and approximately $36.05 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.01698653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00168718 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00052644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00109675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 109,875,008 coins and its circulating supply is 97,798,109 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

