NULS Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, NULS has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00006215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $55.23 million and $43.43 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.01706463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00168966 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00108437 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 109,886,432 coins and its circulating supply is 97,809,533 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

