Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.
Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,270. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $17.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile
