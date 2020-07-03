Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,270. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $17.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

