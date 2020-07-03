Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NAD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 280,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,065. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

