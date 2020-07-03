Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 3rd

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE NEV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 62,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,959. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.
About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund
