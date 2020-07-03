Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 3rd

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE NEV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 62,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,959. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

