Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 3rd

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

NID stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. 47,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,859. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

