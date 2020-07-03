Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 3rd

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.
NID stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. 47,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,859. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd
Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.