Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

NMZ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,448. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

