Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 3rd

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

NJV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.64. 5,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

