Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 alerts:

NYSE:NXR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.28. 16,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.