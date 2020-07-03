Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 3rd

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 482.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NSL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,673. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

