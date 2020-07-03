Obyte (GBYTE) Price Hits $18.97 on Major Exchanges

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $14.25 million and approximately $22,359.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for about $18.97 or 0.00208861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Obyte alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000154 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 751,081 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.