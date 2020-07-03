Obyte (GBYTE) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $19.65 or 0.00215304 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Obyte has a market cap of $14.75 million and $13,433.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Obyte alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000137 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001524 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000161 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,729 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.