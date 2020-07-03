ODEM (ODE) Market Cap Reaches $6.40 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. ODEM has a market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $160,952.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODEM has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.23 or 0.04831905 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054334 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official website is odem.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars.

