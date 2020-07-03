OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Hits $199.67 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $199.67 million and $72.97 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00015693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

