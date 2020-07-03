Omnitude Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $713,985.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Omnitude has a market cap of $156,333.28 and $713,985.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and BitForex. During the last week, Omnitude has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Omnitude Token Profile

Omnitude launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omnitude Token Trading

Omnitude can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

