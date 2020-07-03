OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce $10.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.06 million and the lowest is $7.70 million. OptiNose posted sales of $6.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $52.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $61.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $122.59 million, with estimates ranging from $113.70 million to $131.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 209.89% and a negative net margin of 295.66%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPTN. BidaskClub raised OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OptiNose has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in OptiNose by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in OptiNose by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

OPTN stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.45. 850,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,506. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $296.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.