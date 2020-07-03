Opus (OPT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $87.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Opus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Opus has a total market capitalization of $188,816.36 and approximately $87.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opus has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.01697025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00169150 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00109662 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

