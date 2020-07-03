Orbitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $416,161.64 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $416,161.64 and $405.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00730715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029694 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.31 or 0.01973212 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019074 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00193216 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00153974 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008039 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

