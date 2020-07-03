Orbitcoin (ORB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $412,273.28 and approximately $15.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001409 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00733982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.01 or 0.01958920 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016529 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00191222 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00151268 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,070.75 or 0.99821817 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

