Orbs Achieves Market Cap of $34.33 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Orbs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $34.33 million and $534,356.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.01696003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00168640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00109689 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,150,702,183 tokens. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

