Orbs (ORBS) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.90 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Orbs has a market cap of $33.90 million and approximately $661,555.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.01711894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00168970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052621 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00108380 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,150,702,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

