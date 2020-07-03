Origin Sport Market Cap Reaches $1.56 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $2.34 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

