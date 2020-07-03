Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to announce $166.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.10 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $184.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $720.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.80 million to $728.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $798.41 million, with estimates ranging from $779.80 million to $816.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $63.55. 244,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,395. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 160.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.