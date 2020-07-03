OST Hits Market Capitalization of $6.72 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. OST has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $431,976.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Gate.io, Huobi and OKEx. In the last week, OST has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.01710139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00170374 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00109948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About OST

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,772,871 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, OKEx, Gate.io, IDCM, Huobi, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

