OST (OST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.09 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One OST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDCM, OKEx and Upbit. During the last week, OST has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and $461,333.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.01714731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00169082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00108613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,772,871 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, Upbit, Coinsuper and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

