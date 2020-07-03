P2P Global Network (P2PX) 1-Day Volume Hits $112.00

P2P Global Network (CURRENCY:P2PX) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. P2P Global Network has a market capitalization of $8,735.35 and approximately $112.00 worth of P2P Global Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One P2P Global Network token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinlim. In the last week, P2P Global Network has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00092964 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00328035 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011964 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016412 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011974 BTC.

P2P Global Network Token Profile

P2P Global Network (P2PX) is a token. P2P Global Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,579,999 tokens. The Reddit community for P2P Global Network is /r/p2pglobalnetworkio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for P2P Global Network is www.p2pglobal.io . P2P Global Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling P2P Global Network

P2P Global Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinlim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as P2P Global Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade P2P Global Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy P2P Global Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

