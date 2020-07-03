Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $920.76 Million

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) will post sales of $920.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $919.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $923.50 million. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $805.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at $230,990,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,120 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $360,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 161.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,228 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $408,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 173,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,428,000 after buying an additional 39,467 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PANW traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.53. 1,414,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.35.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.