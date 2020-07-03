ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001923 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $55,333.37 and approximately $2.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00452237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000720 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003392 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

