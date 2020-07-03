ParallelCoin Price Hits $0.16 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $49,607.29 and approximately $247.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00454514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000719 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003400 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000432 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

