Particl (PART) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18,227.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Particl has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and $18,227.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00008057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001233 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000393 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,648,238 coins and its circulating supply is 9,136,620 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

