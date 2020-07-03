Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $375.69 Million

Brokerages predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce sales of $375.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.69 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $613.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

PATK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ PATK traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.11. The stock had a trading volume of 150,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,661. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Patrick Industries news, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 15,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $965,033.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,533 shares of company stock worth $1,805,290 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 724.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 557,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $11,779,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $16,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.