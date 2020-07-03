Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.87.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total transaction of $60,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,244 shares of company stock worth $14,495,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $14,573,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 30.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Paylocity by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.99. The stock had a trading volume of 395,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.68. Paylocity has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $156.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.