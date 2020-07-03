PayPie Market Capitalization Reaches $575,449.30 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $575,449.30 and approximately $1,735.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.01706320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00170253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00109965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

