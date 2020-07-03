PayPie (PPP) Market Cap Reaches $598,341.99

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 12% against the dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $598,341.99 and approximately $56.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.01708849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00168706 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052815 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00108737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

