PCHAIN (PI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,622.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. PCHAIN has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $5,622.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Switcheo Network, Bibox and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.45 or 0.04891434 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020818 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002392 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,745,467 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, Switcheo Network, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

