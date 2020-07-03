Peercoin Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $38,797.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,085.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.57 or 0.02438566 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00682329 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000466 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,352,005 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.