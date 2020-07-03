Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 769,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $18,158,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.