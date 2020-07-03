Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Hits New 52-Week High at $172.80

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €172.80 ($194.16) and last traded at €172.80 ($194.16), with a volume of 23131 shares. The stock had previously closed at €163.00 ($183.15).

Several research firms recently commented on PFV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($141.57) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €127.00 ($142.70).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €158.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €149.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.30.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

