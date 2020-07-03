PIBBLE Price Tops $0.0001 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.01699196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00169478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00109609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

